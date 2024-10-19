October 2024: List of holidays for schools, colleges and banks!

October is the month that has many biggest festivals and special days allowing many holidays for schools, colleges and offices. Starting from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali are many public holidays. In most states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools and colleges got Dussehra holidays from October 2 till October 14.

Though the schools got reopened on October 14 in Andhra Pradesh after 13 days of holidays, once again schools, and colleges are closed due to heavy rains. Meanwhile Tamil Nadu, the schools got continuous holidays from October 15 till yesterday.

Here is the list of remaining holidays coming in October 2024:

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday, Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir); Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali) / Festival of Lights - Kali Puja - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday - Naraka Chaturdashi; Banks closed in many cities

