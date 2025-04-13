Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage

Gaza, April 13 (IANS) Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

In the video, released on Saturday, Alexander appeared physically and mentally distressed. "Why am I here and not at home with my family and friends?" he asked.

Alexander, who turned 21 while in captivity, was born in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and grew up in the US state of New Jersey. After graduating from high school in 2022, he returned to Israel to enlist in the army. On October 7, 2023, he was abducted by Palestinian militants during their surprise attack on southern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the video, Alexander shared his struggles and expressed concern about his safety amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. He also blamed the Israeli government for failing to secure his release.

Following the video's release, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that he had spoken with Alexander's family and assured them that intensive efforts were ongoing to secure the release of all hostages.

The first six-week phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas expired on March 1, and negotiations on the second phase remain stalled.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attack, 59 remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Israel believes that 24 of them are still alive.

On March 14, Hamas said it had given mediators its agreement to release Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages.

Israeli forces have resumed airstrikes in Gaza since March 18. The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 1,563 Palestinians and injured 4,004 others, Gaza's health authorities said Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.