October 20 - 22: Heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh: holidays likely for schools!

Andhra Pradesh is going to experience heavy to very heavy rains lashing across the districts after the 24th of this month according to the forecast by the weather department due to a low-pressure system.

Presently, the state is encountering torrential rainfalls as cyclones and storms continually pound the state. In many low-lying areas, the heavy rivers have burst, causing major problems for residents. The relentless rains and floods have tragically led to several deaths and caused enormous damage to crops, putting the farmers in a terrible state.

Before it heals from these damages, another round of heavy rain is expected. A surface circulation is forecast to form over the northern Andaman Sea by Sunday, which would then evolve into a low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal by the 22nd. So, as per the reports, there is a high chance that there will be heavy rains from October 20 to October 22.

This system may intensify into a cyclone later. However, meteorologists say more clarity will come out only when the low-pressure system matures.

Light to moderate rains are likely in many parts of the state over the weekend. Some rain is likely to occur in Tirupati, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Y.S.R. Kadapa, Annamayya, and Srikakulam.

