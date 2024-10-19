October 21: Holiday for Schools, Colleges?

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, has been experiencing heavy rainfall for several days, and the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts the same conditions to persist for the next two to three days. The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain in multiple districts, including Chennai, on October 21.

Also read: October 20 - 22: Heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh: holidays likely for schools!

Meanwhile for Andhra Pradesh the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone alert for the coming days. Though the rains have slowed down the cyclone alert is concerning the public. After the Dussehra holidays, the AP government has given additional holidays on October 15, 16, and 17 for the safety of the students.

Also read: October 2024: List of holidays for schools, colleges and banks!

As per the reports, there is a high chance of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh on the coming day. Though there is no official announcement, the government will announce a holiday if the situation worsens due to the heavy rains.

Also read: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's SSMB 29 to be made into Two Parts?