Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's SSMB 29 to be made into Two Parts?

The highly anticipated film "SSMB 29", starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, is making headlines with its latest updates. According to sources, the movie will be split into two parts, mirroring the success of Rajamouli's "Baahubali" franchise.

Set in the lush Amazon forests, "SSMB 29" promises to be an action-packed adventure. The film's pre-production is underway, with Mahesh Babu undergoing a dramatic transformation for his role. The actor is reportedly growing his hair long and sporting a beard to fit the character's demands.

While the film's team has not officially confirmed the two-part release, speculation suggests that the story's complexity warrants a dual-instalment approach. Fans are also buzzing about potential sequels.

Scriptwriter Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed that filming is scheduled to commence in January. As excitement builds, audiences eagerly await official confirmation from the filmmakers.

