HyNet Core Infrastructure gets green light from UK govt, EET to play anchor role

Stanlow, April 25 (IANS) Essar Energy Transition (EET) congratulates Eni and the UK Government on achieving financial close on the core carbon transport and storage project of the HyNet Industrial Cluster (the Liverpool Bay CCS).

"We are delighted that Eni’s construction phase will now begin on the infrastructure enabling HyNet; vital to massive reductions in carbon emissions and enabling much-needed investment, protecting and growing jobs and industries across North West England and North Wales," the company said.

EET’s Hydrogen Production Plant (HPP1) project is one of the four initial projects that will provide carbon to this infrastructure for permanent storage. HPP1 is expected to be the UK’s first large-scale low-carbon hydrogen production plant with a capacity of 350MW and capturing some 600,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum -- equivalent to taking 125,000 cars off the road.

EET’s Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is located at the heart of HyNet, anchored by the EET Fuels’ refinery, which is a major offtake and enabler of HPP1. EET’s projects, supported by the announcement, are transforming Stanlow into a world-leading energy transition hub that can capture around 2 million tonnes of carbon from the refinery through its wider decarbonisation programme, which includes electrification and carbon capture, as well as further Hydrogen Production Plant (HPP2) and development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

Stanlow is also expected to play a key role in enabling other low-carbon, high-tech businesses to benefit from the local hydrogen production and carbon infrastructure.

Tony Fountain, Managing Partner of Essar Energy Transition, said: “Congratulations to Eni and the UK government on reaching this milestone today. The HyNet CO2 pipeline is a game-changer for industry in the North West and confirms the unique positioning of our Stanlow Manufacturing Complex as an energy transition hub.

“This presents huge opportunities for the future growth of North West businesses and ensures Stanlow can pursue its goal of being one of Europe’s leading decarbonised refineries, providing the UK with fuel security for many years.”

Joe Seifert, CEO of EET Hydrogen, added: “We are very proud of the position that EET Hydrogen’s HPP1 project has as an anchor project in HyNet. Today’s announcement provides great momentum as we progress towards the construction phase of our flagship project.”

