With some states having heavy rains, there is increased public concern about whether April 4 will be a bank holiday. Nevertheless, as per recent reports, the rains are not expected to impact banking activities, and it is business as usual for banks in the affected states. So it is known that there will be no bank holiday tomorrow, April 4.

Even though India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a rain alert across various states, the banking operations are anticipated to run in usual mode. Banking authorities have affirmed that necessary measures have been made to support bank services during the rains, ensuring that their delivery is not impacted.

"We have already made contingency arrangements to see that our branches and ATMs do not get affected by the rains," a top bank official stated. "Our employees have been directed to report to work as normal, and we are sure that our customers would not be inconvenienced."

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any announcement regarding a bank holiday on April 4. The RBI announces the bank holidays ahead of time, and nothing points towards the announcement of a holiday on April 4.

Though the rains might lead to interruptions in other areas, including transport and business, the banking industry will not be affected. Clients can thus go on with accessing banking services without any disruption.

Finally, irrespective of the rains, March 4 will not be a bank holiday. Banking services will operate normally, and clients can access banking services without any disruption.

