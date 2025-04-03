Rakul Preet's Husband Jackky Bhagnani believes - Hindi cinema will bounce back

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani believes that "Hindi cinema has always bounced back thanks to its innate resilience".

Having observed the ebb and flow of box office returns and the industry's dynamic closely, Jaccky understands not just the business aspect of cinema but its creative core.

He is of the opinion, "I can say this, drawing from my observations, that the industry has always bounced back from lean patches. It has a certain, innate resilience that has helped it to transcend the television era and the piracy crisis. Even after the pandemic and during the current OTT era, we have had blockbuster hits. Still, I strongly feel that today, in order to navigate uncertainties and sustain success, there needs to be a renewed focus on creativity. That is after all the heart of cinema and is crucial for long-term stability in unpredictable times."

Jaccky further conceded that dreams alone cannot sustain a volatile business. "I have always believed that in cinema, you have to strike a balance between creative aspiration and practicality, and today more than ever, we need the right mix of fresh ideas and solid economic pragmatism. Balancing artistic vision with financial realities is key to overcoming setbacks and evolving with the times," he said.

He further emphasized that the film industry operates at the intersection of art and commerce. "Filmmaking is one of the most expensive forms of art and requires artistic projects that are also financially viable. It is essential to assess both the investment required and the potential return of a project even as you do your best to make a film with creative integrity. Today all producers must work towards creating a sustainable model," Jackky stated.

Reflecting on the current situation of the industry, Jackky concluded, "Today, we undoubtedly need to recalibrate our content as audiences, having been exposed to high-quality cinema worldwide, do not accept mediocrity. Failure is a non-negotiable reality and it impacts production houses and individual careers as well. Yet, our industry has always survived setbacks, and am optimistic that it will continue to do so."

