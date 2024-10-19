Musk’s SpaceX wins $733 million launch contract from US Space Force

Washington, Oct 19 (IANS) Elon Musk-run SpaceX has won a $733 million, eight-launch contract from the US Space Force.

The US Space Force’s Space Systems Command issued Launch Service Task Orders (LSTOs) totalling $733,566,001 to SpaceX under the “National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1.”

“In this era of Great Power Competition, it is imperative to not leave capability on the ground,” said Brigadier Gen Kristin Panzenhagen, programme executive officer for Assured Access to Space.

“The Phase 3 Lane 1 construct allows us to execute launch services more quickly for the more risk-tolerant payloads, putting more capabilities on orbit faster in order to support national security,” he said in a statement.

The Space Force’s award to SpaceX includes seven launches for the Space Development Agency and one for the National Reconnaissance Office, to occur no earlier than 2026.

“We are excited to kick off our innovative NSSL Phase 3 Lane 1 effort with two task orders that support critical NRO and SDA missions,” said Lt Col Douglas Downs, SSC’s materiel leader for Space Launch Procurement.

“Industry stepped up to the plate and delivered on this competition. Our innovative dual-lane strategy is enabling a streamlined process from mission acquisition to launch, getting our assets on orbit for our warfighters’ benefit more quickly. Plus, with the ability to on-ramp new providers and systems annually, we expect to see increasing competition and diversity,” Downs mentioned.

The Phase 3 Lane 1 award period is from fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2029, with the potential for a five-year extension.

Space Systems Command is the US Space Force’s field command responsible for acquiring and delivering resilient war fighting capabilities to protect the nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space.

SSC manages a $15.6 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of Defence, and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, and academic organisations.

