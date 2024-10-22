October 22 - October 25: Heavy rains in Bangalore: Holiday for schools likley!

Bengaluru is in for another wet day, as the IMD's prediction of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are to be seen over Bengaluru just a day after the city received a heavy downpour. Whereas yesterday, given holidaying Anganwadis and schools due to heavy rain, the District Collector declared holidays but no such declaration has been made today.

The IMD has forecasted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in urban and rural areas. In the city, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 21 degrees Celsius. Expect rain over the city till October 25.

To mitigate the effects of the rain, the BBMP is attempting to clear the stagnating water in several areas so that the roads in the city remain traversable.

Although the Bengaluru belt has issued moderate warnings, heavy rainfall is forecasted to occur in isolated areas over other districts of Udupi, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapura, and Kolar. South Interior Karnataka can expect moderate rain with thundershowers. Light to moderate rain is reported over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

