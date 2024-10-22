October 23: Holiday for schools, colleges likely here!

Heavy rains battering Bengaluru have brought life to a standstill. With waterlogging and flooding reported in many areas, the city's infrastructure is struggling to cope. Keeping in view this scenario, the District Collector is likely to declare a holiday for schools on October 23.

The decision, if made at all, is supposed to be a measure to protect students from a potential disaster. The constant rains are making it hard for students to commute, and the authorities do not wish to take any chances.

The low-lying areas of the city are already flooded, and it is getting tough for residents of this city to navigate their streets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has foreseen more rains in the next 48 hours, which might exacerbate the situation.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been working overtime to clear waterlogged areas. Yet, the situation remains grim, and authorities are still instructing people to stay indoors.

The district collector is expected to make an official announcement soon, but parents/students can check with respective schools to confirm whether it is a holiday.

Residents have been asked to be vigilant and cautious in the meantime. Travel only in case of necessity and keep a weather update check.

