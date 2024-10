Government holiday list 2025; Check Holidays List Here!

Central Government Holiday List 2025

The Indian government has released the official holiday schedule for 2025 for central government employees ¹. Here's a comprehensive list of holidays for the upcoming year.

Also read; Beware of These 10 Scams in India: Most Common Tricks by Scammers, Stay Alert

Gazetted Holidays

These are officially announced by the government and published in the official gazette.

1. Republic Day: January 26, 2025 (Sunday)

2. Maha Shivaratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

3. Holi: March 14, 2025 (Friday)

4. Id-ul-Fitr: March 31, 2025 (Monday)

5. Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

6. Good Friday: April 18, 2025 (Friday)

7. Buddha Purnima: May 12, 2025 (Monday)

8. Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

9. Muharram: July 6, 2025 (Sunday)

10. Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday)

11. Janmashtami: August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

12. Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad: September 5, 2025 (Friday)

13. Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

14. Dussehra: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

15. Diwali (Deepavali): October 20, 2025 (Monday)

16. Guru Nanak's Birthday: November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

17. Christmas Day: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Restricted Holidays

Each employee can choose two restricted holidays from the list below.

1. New Year's Day: January 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

2. Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday: January 6, 2025 (Monday)

3. Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/Pongal/Hazarat Ali's Birthday: January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

4. Sri Basant Panchami: February 2, 2025 (Sunday)

5. Guru Ravi Das's Birthday: February 12, 2025 (Wednesday)

6. Shiva ji Jayanti: February 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

7. Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati: February 23, 2025 (Sunday)

8. Holika Dahan: March 13, 2025 (Thursday)

9. Dolyatra: March 14, 2025 (Friday)

10. Jamat-Ul-Vida: March 28, 2025 (Friday)

11. Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padava/Ugadi/Cheti Chand: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

12. Ram Navmi: April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

13. Vaisakhi/Vishu: April 13, 2025 (Sunday)

14. Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day): April 14, 2025 (Monday)

15. Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/Bahag Bihu (Assam): April 15, 2025 (Tuesday)

16. Easter Sunday: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)

17. Guru Rabindranath's Birthday: May 9, 2025 (Friday)

18. Rath Yatra: June 27, 2025 (Friday)

19. Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

20. Parsi New Year's Day/Nauraj: August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Central government administrative offices outside Delhi/New Delhi will observe these holidays compulsorily, in addition to three holidays chosen from the 12 optional holidays

Also read: 7 Days Holidays for Banks: Check List Here!