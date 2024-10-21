7 Days Holidays for Banks: Check List Here!

The festive season is here, and one of India's biggest festivals, Diwali, is just around the corner. This year, the dates of Diwali fall on October 31 and November 1, with a two-day holiday declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Diwali Celebration Dates

There was confusion about when is Diwali festival this year. Diwali occurs on the date of the new moon in Kartik month, which begins on 31st October at 3:12 pm and ends at 5:53 pm on November 1. Lakshmi Puja will be performed on 31st October after sunset.

Bank Holidays

Here is the list of bank holidays due to Diwali and Chhath Puja:

October 26: Fourth Saturday; Most banks will be closed on the Second and fourth Saturdays.

October 27: Sunday; Banks are closed country-wide.

October 31: Deepavali / Kali Puja / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday / Narak Chaturdashi (except in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir).

November 1: Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan)/Kut/Kannada Rajyotsava (except in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya).

November 2: Balipadmi/Lakshmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year Day (except in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra)

November 7: Chhath (Evening Arghya) (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand closed)

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is the other significant festival, which will be celebrated with much pomp and gaiety in Bihar and UP. All banks across these states will remain closed on November 7.

