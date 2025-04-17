April 18 Bank Holiday or not?

With Good Friday falling on April 18, 2025, bank clients throughout India want to know whether it is a bank holiday or not. This important Christian holiday forces banks to close their operations in the majority of states, impacting different services that need branch access.

Understanding the Good Friday Bank Holiday

Good Friday, which is the day of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, is a gazetted holiday in India's Negotiable Instruments Act. This enables workers to follow religious traditions and is an important day for Christians. Therefore, banks will be closed on April 18, 2025, in the majority of states, disrupting normal banking activities.

States Impacted by the Good Friday Bank Holiday

Good Friday bank holiday will be celebrated in the majority of the states, including big ones such as:

Maharashtra : Mumbaikar banks, banks in Pune, and other city banks will be closed.

: Mumbaikar banks, banks in Pune, and other city banks will be closed. Karnataka : Bengaluru banks and other state bank branches will be closed.

: Bengaluru banks and other state bank branches will be closed. Tamil Nadu : Chennai banks and other city banks will be closed.

: Chennai banks and other city banks will be closed. Delhi : Banks in the capital city will be celebrating the holiday.

: Banks in the capital city will be celebrating the holiday. West Bengal: Kolkata banks and other state banks will be closed.

Yet, banks will open in some states, including:

Tripura : Banks in Agartala and other cities will operate normally.

: Banks in Agartala and other cities will operate normally. Assam : Banks in Guwahati and other cities of the state will open.

: Banks in Guwahati and other cities of the state will open. Rajasthan : Banks in Jaipur and other cities will operate normally.

: Banks in Jaipur and other cities will operate normally. Jammu : Banks in Jammu city and other cities of the state will open.

: Banks in Jammu city and other cities of the state will open. Himachal Pradesh : Banks in Shimla and other cities of the state will operate normally.

: Banks in Shimla and other cities of the state will operate normally. Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Srinagar city banks will be open.

Services Impacted by the Good Friday Bank Holiday

The following services will be impacted due to the bank holiday:

Cash deposits and withdrawals: Customers will not be able to deposit or withdraw cash from their bank branches.

Cheque clearances: Cheque clearance facilities will be shut down, which can lead to delays in transactions.

Account openings or updates: Clients will not be allowed to create new accounts or renew existing accounts.

Locker use: Clients will not have access to their lockers for the holiday.

Manual loan approvals: Manual loan approvals will take longer.

Alternative Bank Options

While bank branches will be shut down, clients can utilize:

Internet and mobile banking : Clients can do transactions, obtain account balances, and make bill payments via Internet and mobile banking services.

: Clients can do transactions, obtain account balances, and make bill payments via Internet and mobile banking services. ATM transactions : Customers can withdraw money at ATMs, but keep in mind any withdrawal limits.

: Customers can withdraw money at ATMs, but keep in mind any withdrawal limits. Automatic EMI payments: Customers can have automatic EMI payments, but maintain enough balance in their accounts.

Customers can have automatic EMI payments, but maintain enough balance in their accounts. UPI and digital wallets: Customers can utilize UPI and digital wallets for transactions, which offer a convenient option over regular banking services.

Other Bank Holidays in April 2025

Besides Good Friday, there are other bank holidays in April 2025:

April 1: National closure for annual account closure. Banks will be closed to close accounts and undertake year-end operations.

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti, Bohag Bihu, and Ambedkar Jayanti. Banks will remain closed in states where these festivals are celebrated.

April 29: Akshaya Tritiya (specific states). Banks will remain closed in specific states where this festival is celebrated.

Tips to Prepare for the Good Friday Bank Holiday

To avoid any inconvenience, customers can:

Settle urgent transactions on April 17: Complete all urgent transactions before the bank holiday.

Make payment through digital banking: Utilize digital banking facilities to make transactions.

Verify EMI due date: Maintain adequate balance in accounts so that there are no penalty charges on delayed EMI payments.

Banks will resume business on April 21, 2025 (Monday), and clients are requested to schedule their transactions accordingly. Keeping oneself updated with local holidays will prevent financial dislocation and enable smooth banking activity.

Also read: Good Friday 2025 Hyderabad: Meditation, Prayer Timings, and Other Details in City Churches