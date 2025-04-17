Good Friday 2025 Hyderabad: Meditation, Prayer Timings, and Other Details in City Churches

Good Friday is one of the most important religious days in Christianity, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day of mourning, observed in remembrance of his sacrifice and suffering on the cross.

The actual date of Good Friday changes each year depending on the Paschal full moon on or after the spring equinox, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich website.

Good Friday is celebrated on the Friday three days preceding Easter, and this year it will be observed on April 18, 2025, which marks the culmination of the Holy Week and the beginning of the Easter weekend.

Churches across the twin cities of Hyderabad have made elaborate arrangements for Good Friday. A large number of devotees will gather in churches in the early morning of Good Friday to witness the Passion Play, the enactment of Jesus Christ's suffering until his crucifixion, and offer prayers.

Catholic churches across Hyderabad will offer prayers in three languages—Tamil, Telugu, and English. It's important to note that there is no mass on Good Friday. But people will visit churches for morning prayer and meditation. Here is how the schedule will look at one of the biggest churches in Secunderabad, St Anthony's Shrine (Mettuguda).

06:30 AM—Morning prayer and meditation.

07:00 AM - Stations of the Cross - English

09:00 AM: Stations of the Cross (Tamil)

10:30 AM, Stations of the Cross, Telugu

1:00 PM—Introduction to the Seven Words of Jesus

01:15 PM: First Word (Lk: 23:34)

01:30 PM: Second Word (Lk: 23:43)

01:45 PM: Third Word (Jn 19:26)

2:00 PM—Fourth Word (Mk: 15:34)

02:15 PM—Fifth Word (Jn: 19:28)

02:30 PM—Sixth Word (Jn: 19:30)

02:45 PM — Seventh Word (Lk: 23:46)

03:00 PM - Mercy Chaplet – English

06:00 PM: Commemoration of the Lord's Passion (English)

The world's second-biggest church, Calvary Temple, located in the Miyapur region of Hyderabad, also offers prayers at various times for people to participate. The church will hold prayers at 06:00 am, 09:00 am, 12:00 pm, and 06:00 pm. Pastor Dr Satish Kumar will be present in the biggest church in Asia to commemorate and participate in prayers to Jesus Christ alongside thousands.