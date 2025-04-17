Good Friday 2025: Bank Holiday on April 18 – Check Details

Good Friday, one of the most significant Christian observances, falls on Friday, April 18 this year. The day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is marked by solemn prayers and fasting by the Christian community across the globe.

While Good Friday is a public holiday in many Indian states, it is not observed nationwide, which means banking operations may vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a holiday calendar outlining bank closures across various regions.

States Where Banks Will Remain Closed on April 18 (Good Friday)

According to the RBI, banks will remain shut on April 18 in the following states:

Tripura

Assam

Rajasthan

Jammu

Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar

Additionally, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Goa observe Good Friday as a public holiday, and banks in these states will also remain closed.

However, online banking services will remain fully operational, including:

ATM services

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking portals

UPI and other digital payment systems

RBI's Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2025

Here’s a quick look at the bank holidays this month:

April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu – Banks closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh

April 16 (Wednesday): Bohag Bihu – Banks closed in Assam

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – Banks closed in several states including Tripura, Assam, and Jammu

April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday – Regular nationwide Sunday holiday

April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja – Banks closed in Tripura

April 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks closed across India

April 27 (Sunday): Regular Sunday bank holiday

April 29 (Tuesday): Shri Parshuram Jayanti – Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh

April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya – Banks closed in Karnataka and selected other states

Important Advisory for Customers

If you have any urgent banking tasks like:

Cheque clearance

Demand drafts

Account updates

Make sure to complete them before April 18, or wait until banks reopen on the next working day. Digital services, however, will continue to operate without interruption.

For accurate information, customers are advised to check their respective state’s local holiday list before planning any banking visits.