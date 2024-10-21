Beware of These 10 Scams in India: Most Common Tricks by Scammers, Stay Alert

10 Common Tricks Used by Scammers: Beware and Stay Safe

In today’s digital era, scams have evolved in both sophistication and frequency, making it critical to stay alert. While anyone can be a target, middle-aged and elderly individuals are particularly vulnerable. Here are ten common scam tactics you should be aware of to protect yourself and your loved ones.

1. TRAI Phone Scam

The Trick: Fraudsters impersonate officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), claiming your mobile number is involved in illegal activities and will soon be suspended.

Reality Check: TRAI doesn’t have the authority to suspend services; only telecom providers can take such action.

2. Parcel Stuck at Customs

The Trick: Scammers inform you that a package containing illegal goods has been intercepted at customs, demanding immediate payment to avoid legal trouble.

Action: Hang up and report the call. Legitimate agencies follow official procedures, not phone demands.

3. Digital Arrest Threat

The Trick: Scammers pose as police officers, threatening digital arrests or online interrogations unless you pay a fine.

Reality Check: Police do not conduct arrests or investigations online. Always confirm such claims with your local police station.

4. Family Member Arrest Hoax

The Trick: A fraudster claims a relative is about to be arrested and demands money for bail or legal fees.

Action: Verify the situation directly with your family before taking any action. Scammers prey on panic and emotional decisions.

5. Get-Rich-Quick Trading Schemes

The Trick: Social media ads promise exorbitant returns on stock market investments with little effort.

Reality Check: High-return, low-risk schemes are almost always scams. Genuine investment returns take time.

6. Easy Tasks for Big Rewards

The Trick: Scammers offer large rewards for completing simple online tasks, but later demand upfront investments.

Reality Check: There’s no easy way to make big money. Offers that seem too good to be true usually are.

7. Fake Credit Card Transaction Alerts

The Trick: You receive a call from a supposed bank executive about large transactions on a credit card you didn’t request.

Action: Check with your bank directly. Don’t share any details over the phone.

8. Mistaken Money Transfer Scam

The Trick: A scammer claims to have mistakenly transferred money to your account and asks you to refund it.

Action: Always verify transactions with your bank before acting. Scammers exploit people’s goodwill.

9. KYC Expired Warning

The Trick: You receive messages urging you to update your Know Your Customer (KYC) details through a link.

Reality Check: Banks never ask for KYC updates through links. Always update KYC information in person at the bank.

10. Generous Tax Refund Offers

The Trick: Fraudsters pose as tax officials, offering tax refunds in exchange for your bank details.

Reality Check: Tax authorities communicate directly and already have your bank information. Be wary of such calls.

How to Stay Safe from Scammers

Verify information before taking any action.

Never click on suspicious links sent via SMS or email.

Confirm transactions with your bank directly.

Report suspicious calls and block unknown numbers.

Be cautious of offers that promise high returns with little effort.

Update KYC details in person at the bank.

Do not share personal or financial information over the phone or online.

How to Report Scams

National Consumer Helpline: 1800-11-4000

Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: cybercrime.gov.in

Local Police Station: Visit or call your nearest station.

Report Fraudulent Numbers: Sanchar Saathi Portal

