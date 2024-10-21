Diwali 2024: 4-Day holidays for schools, colleges here!

The festival season has already started; with Diwali fixed on October 31, Thursday, there was a real fear of a short holiday. The Chief Minister declared that November 1 is a holiday on Friday and gave the people a four-day consecutive break that includes the weekend [1).

The decision has been met with gleeful cheers, and many are starting their preparations for travel and festivals. As a balancing act to this holiday, November 9 would be a working day for the state.

The Telugu states of schools and colleges have been given a day's holiday on Thursday, November 31, in addition to the holidays that the schools and colleges will get in respect of Diwali. Speculation abounds that the Chief Ministers of Telugu states might even follow Tamil Nadu's example and declare consecutive holidays.

For Diwali, transportation companies will make special arrangements - special buses, for which lists are likely to be announced shortly and around 40 special trains.

