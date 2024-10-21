Prabhas' "The Raja Saab" Gets Ready for Massive Update: Birthday Surprise Awaits Fans

Tollywood superstar Prabhas is gearing up for his next big release, "The Raja Saab," a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. As Prabhas' birthday approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating updates on his upcoming projects.

Ensemble Cast and Crew

"The Raja Saab" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including:

Nidhhi Agerwal

Malvika Mohanan

Riddhi Kumar as female leads

Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role

Music composed by Thaman

Special Birthday Poster and Announcement

To celebrate Prabhas' birthday, the makers have planned a special advance birthday poster, set to release today at 4:05 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting for this exciting update.

Grand Release on April 10, 2025

Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, "The Raja Saab" is slated for a grand release on April 10, 2025, in multiple languages.

Fans' Anticipation

Prabhas' fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming ventures, and "The Raja Saab" is expected to be a game-changer. With its unique blend of horror and comedy, this film promises to be an exciting ride.

Stay Tuned

Keep an eye out for more exciting news and updates on "The Raja Saab" and Prabhas' upcoming projects.

