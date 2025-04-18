Nazriya and Fahadh Getting Divorced? Rumours Go Viral After Her Post

Celebrity divorces have become quite common these days. In recent times, numerous celebrities have announced separations from their partners. Tollywood fans still talk about Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Even though both the parties involved had moved on, the discussion doesn't stop.

Now, rumours are rife that another celebrity couple might get divorced. Recently, Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim wrote a lengthy post on Instagram sharing her personal struggles and mental health issues. Nazriya revealed that she has been going through depression over the past few months and that it has been really challenging for her.

Even though Nazriya didn't reveal why she was going through mental distress, she sent out a heartfelt apology to her fans and colleagues from the film industry for her long absence. She said she is recovering from the same thing and will be back at work soon.

Nazriya's latest release, Sookshmadarshini, emerged to be a giant blockbuster at the box office, and the actress said that she couldn't participate in the movie's success celebrations owing to her ongoing trauma.

The moment Nazriya posted about her struggle, she was flooded with touching comments from friends in the industry, wishing her the best as they awaited her comeback. Nazriya's post sparked an internet frenzy, with many claiming that her marriage to famous actor Fahadh Faasil is in jeopardy.

To eliminate such doubts, Nazriya has made it clear in the post by mentioning her name, "Nazriya Nazim Fahadh". However, reports are strongly circulating that the couple are about to get divorced, with several regional Kerala publications speculating over their marriage.

While there is no official confirmation from the couple over their marriage, fans on social media sites like Reddit are commenting rigorously on the situation. Let's wish Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil a happy and lasting marriage.