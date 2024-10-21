Allu Arjun Files Petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court

Tollywood icon Allu Arjun has filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking to quash a case registered against him in Nandyal during the election period. The case was filed under Section 144 and Police Act 30 for allegedly gathering a large crowd without permission .

Case Background

In the past, Allu Arjun was booked for violating section 144 of the CrPC and section 30 of the Police Act for holding a massive gathering without permission. The actor's petition requests the court to dismiss this case.

Court's Next Steps

The High Court may review the petition and consider Allu Arjun's request to quash the case. The court's decision will determine the future course of action in this matter.

