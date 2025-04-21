Bank Holidays This Week: April 21-27

Following a short breather with a light workweek beginning April 14, the Indian banking community is preparing for a hectic week ahead. Banks will work without any leaves or festive offs, apart from the compulsory fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays, beginning April 21.

Bank Holidays This Week

April 26 (Saturday): The fourth Saturday of the month and Gauri Puja will both be days on which all the public and private banks in India will be closed.

April 27 (Sunday): The banks will be closed on Sundays according to the regular holiday list.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays in April 2025

Though the month is almost over, there are two more holidays listed, but they are local ones and won't impact banks all over India.

April 29 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated in Himachal Pradesh on the birthday of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated and banks will remain closed in Karnataka and some other states.

Banking Services On Holidays

Even though physical branches of banks will remain shut during holidays, customers can still use several digital services, such as

Digital Banking: Online banking facilities will remain operational.

UPI Services: UPI payments can be conducted without any breaks.

ATM Services: ATMs will work normally unless informed otherwise by the bank for maintenance.

Yet, transactions on cheques and promissory notes will not be conducted during bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Customers can schedule their banking operations accordingly, availing digital services on holidays and going to branches on working days.

