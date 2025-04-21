Ajith Kumar secures P2 podium finish at the Belgium Spa Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar has added another feather to his cap with his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, securing yet another podium finish at a prestigious car racing event.

Yes, the actor’s racing team finished second at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium.

The actor’s racing team shared the happy news on their social media timelines.

Taking to X, Ajith Kumar Racing wrote, “A proud moment for Indian motorsport! #AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage.”

A considerable number of fans turned up to cheer and congratulate the actor in Belgium, who celebrated along with his team and other winners.

Posting a video clip of the actor celebrating with his team on the podium, Ajith Kumar Racing said, “The crowd swells, and so does the love! People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol! In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes! A true global icon.”

Earlier, the team also went on to share a live link that showed the actor in action during the intensely contested race.

It may be recalled that Actor Ajith Kumar’s racing team had recently expressed gratitude to sports enthusiasts, fans and audiences for their constant support, saying they were grateful for the unwavering encouragement.

Ajith’s racing team has been doing the country proud ever since the actor announced its formation. Earlier this year, the team emerged third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025 event. It followed it up with another third place in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

Now, this remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium comes as the third big victory the team has secured in a space of less than four months.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

