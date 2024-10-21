BJP ruined Delhi's law and order over last 10 years: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday criticised the BJP-led Central government, stating that over the last 10 years, they have completely ruined Delhi's law and order situation.

"In the last 10-11 years, the BJP-led central government has destroyed the law and order situation and worsened traffic management", said the AAP Minister.

On Delhi's law and order situation, Bharadwaj remarked, "People in Delhi are living in fear," adding that this is a festive time and many people will go out to the markets for shopping for Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak's birthday.

"People go shopping but now, they feel unsafe. They fear gang wars, shootings, bomb blasts, or robberies in their homes," Bharadwaj added.

He further highlighted incidents of shootings in shops, car showrooms, and even hotels and remarked, "Crores of rupees are being extorted as protection money. Shopkeepers are afraid to run their businesses without paying protection fees. Some are even closing down their businesses. Such a dire law and order situation has never existed in Delhi before."

On BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva's visit to India Gate, Minister Bharadwaj commented, "He (BJP Delhi chief) says India Gate is not visible. I say, where is the LG? India Gate is still where it always was, but where is the LG?"

"Recently, there were 60 rounds of firing in Welcome Colony, and a young girl, who had nothing to do with it, got shot. The LG didn’t visit Welcome Colony. Yesterday, there was a bomb blast in Rohini, and again, the LG didn’t show up. Has he held any meetings recently? People are asking why the LG is missing and why his absence is being hidden. Where is he? Virendra Sachdeva should answer us," said the AAP Minister.

Addressing the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the AAP Minister said that the BJP has been in charge of law and order in J&K. Initially, they governed with Mehbooba Mufti, then they dissolved the government, made it a Union Territory, and appointed their own governor. "Yet, they have completely failed. They had promised that people from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra would buy plots and set up factories there. What happened to that? They haven’t even been able to protect Kashmiri Pandits," alleged Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He mentioned that migrants were also shot on Sunday in J&K, and the central government has not done anything. "The BJP-led government has failed in Kashmir, ruined Delhi’s law and order, and failed to protect the Northeast, where China has captured thousands of kilometres of Indian territory and built new villages," he said.

"This government has completely broken down the country’s law and order and has no right to stay in power for even a single day longer," he added.

