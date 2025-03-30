Summer Holidays 2025 for Telangana Intermediate Colleges from Today, March 30

In Telangana, summer vacation for the year 2025 for all government and private intermediate colleges begins today. The holidays will last until June 1, with colleges reopening on June 2. As per board regulations, no classes are allowed during this period, and any college conducting classes will face action from the education department authorities.

This year, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams, and the summer break offers them a chance to relax. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has stressed strictly following the holiday schedule.

With the vacation now in effect, both students and teachers can enjoy a well-deserved break after a busy exam season.