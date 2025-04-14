Krystle Dsouza: Before ‘Chehre’, I faced a lot of rejections

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Krystle Dsouza, who made her Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Chehre” in 2021, said that before the film, she faced a lot of rejections because of her television background and also shared anecdotes about the megastar.

Krystle, who appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, spoke about working alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She said, “It was surreal. Everything happened so fast, I didn’t even get the time to process it. Before this film, I faced a lot of rejections—people would say, 'Oh, she’s from television...'That’s why I couldn’t believe it when I got this role.”

She heaped praise on the film’s director, Rumi Jaffery, for seeing the spark in her.

“Working with Amitabh sir was something else. He would actually stay on set—like, he’d bring his chair and just sit there… He’d stay on the set the whole time. And when he introduced himself, he said, ‘Hi, I’m Amitabh Bachchan.’ I was like, “Who doesn’t know that?!” I said, ‘Hi, sir.’

Krystle added, “My mother was standing there, and she just started crying. I was like, ‘Mummy, please don’t embarrass me!’ But after that day, I felt like she was truly proud of me. It felt like—okay, now I can chill. I’ve done a film with Amitabh Bachchan.

A mystery thriller, Chehre also stars Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav. The film is an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt, which had earlier been adapted in Marathi as Shantata! Court Chaalu Aahe, in Kannada as Male Nilluvavarege, and in Bengali as Anusandhan.

“Chehre” follows the story of Sameer Mehra, who takes shelter in a home with mysterious inhabitants whose intentions seem to be unclear.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.