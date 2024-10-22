When Bipasha Basu shot a film in Kashmir amidst curfew

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu, who is also known for her roles in horror films, took to her Instagram and shared an interview in which, director Rahul Dholakia can be heard narrating an incident about the movie 'Lamhaa'.

In the video, Rahul Dholakia shared an interesting anecdote saying “I shot in curfew with Bipasha, and she got really pissed with me because of this, ushko bola hi nahi tha ke curfew hai (We didn’t tell her about curfew). She reacted, Oh, Kashmir is so beautiful; I love this; there’s not a single person in sight. I’m like, yes, I told you Kashmir is beautiful; You don’t have to worry about anything.”

He added, “She went home, and she called me and said, Can you come here, please? I said, What happened? She reacted, How dare you shoot with me in curfew? I’m like, if I told you, you would not come no, and I know it is safe because it is curfew.”

During the filming, which took place in Kashmir, there was a curfew in effect, but Bipasha wasn't aware of it. When she found out, she was understandably angry. 'Lamhaa' is a Hindi action thriller directed and written by Rahul Dholakia. It features Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.

The film's plot revolves around an Indian army officer who goes undercover to find the person responsible for attacks in Kashmir. 'Lamhaa' was released in theatres in October 2010.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu started her acting career with the movie 'Ajnabee' in 2001, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she has become a popular actress. Bipasha has been on the lookout for exciting acting opportunities, but there haven't been any announcements about her upcoming movies.

