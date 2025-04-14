Janhvi Kapoor attempts to speak in Tamil as she extends greetings for Tamil and Malayalam New Year

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a sweet attempt to speak in Tamil while extending her heartfelt wishes for Tamil and Malayalam New Year.

On Monday, the 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her wherein she is seen wishing fans Puthandu (Tamil New Year) and Vishu (Malayalam New Year). Janhvi also posted her images wearing sarees to mark the occasion. In the first image, Boney Kapoor’s daughter exuded elegance in a white silk saree paired with gold jewelry.

For the caption, Kapoor wrote, “Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! my Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead filled with love, prosperity and happiness you guys have always given me so much love and encouragement and made me feel like a part of you’ll- and it’s meant so much to me :) I wouldn’t feel worthy of that privilege if I didn’t at least try to speak in your sweet sweet language. So here is my attempt pls forgive me for my mistakes I’m still learning but will get there soon I promise special shout out to my Malayalam and Tamil tutors @roshan.matthew @mathukuttyxavier @manushnandandop #SundarisRoots #ParamSundari.”

Puthandu, the Tamil New Year celebrated on April 14th, signifies the start of the Chithirai month. Tamil communities around the world embrace the occasion with fresh hopes and positivity—cleaning their homes, adorning entrances with vibrant kolam designs, and preparing traditional dishes like mango pachadi to mark the festive spirit.

Vishu is a significant Hindu festival that marks the Malayali New Year. It is celebrated in the Indian regions of Kerala, Tulu Nadu, and Mahe, bringing together families in festive spirit and tradition.

Several South Indian actors, including Kamal Haasan, choreographer Prabhudeva, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, and Mohanlal, took to social media to share warm wishes on the auspicious occasions.

