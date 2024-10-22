October 31: Official Diwali holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana!

The festival season has already arrived in Telangana, and the students are waiting for Diwali vacation. The Telangana government has announced that after a 13-day Dasara vacation, the schools of Hyderabad, like other districts, will remain closed on October 31. This General Holiday will be valid for all government offices and private sectors in the state.

Diwali is a much-awaited time for families to get together for prayers, feasts, and fireworks celebrations. In such holidays, the children will have had 16 holidays in October-included Sundays on October 20 and October 27. The break helps rejuvenate students and their families to spend quality time together.

Telangana government came out with the holiday list for 2024; public holidays in Telangana total up to 27: New Year's Day, January 1st; Republic Day is on January 26th; Holi on March 25th; Eid Ul Fitr or Ramzan falls on April 11; Independence Day, August 15; and Christmas comes on December 25, among several others. The list of holidays has been scheduled in a way to ensure a judicious balance of working time and rest time for students, teachers, and government staff at all times during the year.

October is a festive and rest month for the state students of Telangana. The Diwali break was enjoyed by all the students in each school, and before it, the Dasara holidays- needed, to relax and celebrate as a family. The Diwali break is such a much-needed relief time for students that they can renew their thoughts and return to school.

Everyone, right from the school level to the family level, is preparing for this festival of Diwali. All are excited towards this time in the schools and families and students also eagerly wait to be with their family during their holidays. The Diwali season indeed is a special time of the year for everyone in Telangana.

