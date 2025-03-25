Summer Holidays 2025 in AP and Telangana: Schools Closed from April 27 to June 11, 2025

In a huge sigh of relief, the students and parents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have something exciting to look forward to! With the academic year coming to an end and exams completed, schools in both states are set to close for summer vacation from April 27, 2025. The holidays will last until June 11, with classes resuming on June 12. This is music to the ears of students and their parents.

A Well-Deserved Break for Students

After months of studying and exam stress, students can now enjoy a much-needed break. The extended vacation allows them to relax, explore new hobbies, and spend quality time with family and friends. Many students and parents plan vacations, summer camps, or skill-based activities during this period to make the most of their time off.

Revised Academic Calendar for Intermediate Students in Andhra Pradesh

In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh government has made changes to the intermediate academic schedule. Instead of starting in June, the new academic year will now begin on April 1, 2025. Key dates include:

Admissions Start: April 7, 2025

Classes Begin: April 24, 2025

Summer Holidays: May 25 – June 2, 2025

Total Working Days: 235 (with only 79 holidays, excluding the summer break)

Important Dates for Telugu State Schools

Summer Holidays Begin: April 27, 2025

Summer Holidays End: June 11, 2025

School Reopening Date: June 12, 2025

Intermediate Summer Break (AP): May 25 – June 2, 2025

A Special Summer Vacation for Students

With a longer-than-usual holiday period this year, students have ample time to recharge before stepping into the next academic session. This is the perfect opportunity to unwind, engage in recreational activities, and prepare for the upcoming challenges of the new school year.

For the latest updates on school schedules, exam dates, and education-related news in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stay connected with official education portals.