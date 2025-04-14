Amarnath Yatra 2025 Registration Now Open: Apply at jksasb.nic.in

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has officially opened the registration process for the 2025 Amarnath Yatra on April 14, Monday. This annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave in the South Kashmir Himalayas draws thousands of devotees who come to worship the naturally-formed ice Lingam, believed to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva. For the 2025 Yatra, it is mandatory for devotees to register in advance.

Yatra Dates and Registration Process

The Amarnath Yatra will begin on 3rd July and end on 9th August 2025. Devotees wishing to participate in this sacred journey must complete the registration process through the official SASB website.

Here is a step-by-step guide to completing the registration:

Visit the jksasb.nic.in website and click on the Advance Registration link.

website and click on the Advance Registration link. Carefully read the provided guidelines, and click “I Agree” to proceed.

Fill in personal details, upload a passport-sized photograph, and submit a scanned copy of the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

After verification, a payment link will be sent for the registration fee, which is ₹220 per person.

Once payment is successful, you can download the Yatra Registration Permit.

Upon completion, an official Yatra permit will be generated.

Important Do’s and Don’ts for Yatris

To ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage, the SASB has outlined essential do’s and don’ts for all Yatris:

Do’s:

Collect your RFID Card from designated locations before beginning the Yatra.

Carry your Aadhaar card for identification when collecting the RFID Card.

Always wear the RFID tag during the Yatra for safety and security.

Be prepared for sudden drops in temperature—carry warm clothing, an umbrella, windcheaters, or a raincoat.

In case of emergencies, carry a note with your name, address, and mobile number.

Don’ts:

No Yatri can start without an RFID Card.

Avoid alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and smoking during the Yatra.

Watch for symptoms of high-altitude illness and seek assistance if needed.

Do not stop at areas marked with warning notices.

Do not engage in any activity that could harm the environment during the Yatra.

Group Registration Now Open

For those traveling in groups, group registration is available for groups of five or more. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

With these steps in place, the Amarnath Yatra 2025 promises to be a well-organized and spiritually fulfilling experience for all participants.