Bomb Threat at CRPF School in Hyderabad, Students Evacuated

A bomb threat was received by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) school in Jawaharnagar, Medchal district, Hyderabad, sending shockwaves among students and staff. The threat came via an email from an unknown sender, claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the school.

Immediate Response and Evacuation

Upon receiving the threat, school authorities swiftly evacuated the students and informed the police. Senior officials, including Rachakonda CP and local police, rushed to the scene and conducted thorough searches.

All-Clear Given After Search Operation

After a comprehensive search, officials confirmed that no bomb was found on the premises. The school was declared safe, and students were allowed to return home.

Investigation Underway

Police are now hunting for the person who sent the threatening email. "We are taking this incident seriously and are working to identify the sender," said a police official.

Security Measures Enhanced

The incident has prompted authorities to review and enhance security measures at schools and sensitive installations in the area.

Parents and Students Relieved

Parents and students expressed relief that the threat was a hoax, but emphasized the need for increased vigilance. "It's frightening to think about what could have happened," said a parent.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security awareness and prompt action in preventing potential threats.

