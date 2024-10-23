Death toll in Bengaluru building collapse rises to six; two arrested (Lead)

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) The death toll in the Bengaluru building collapse rose to six on Wednesday, police said.

Two people have been arrested in this connection and charged with culpable homicide, the police said.

The arrested were identified as Bhuvan Reddy, the owner of the building and contractor Muniyappa.

Bhuvan's father Muniraju Reddy used to oversee the construction work of the building.

Muniraju, who is the first accused in the case, was absconding.

Thirteen people were rescued from the debris of the under-construction building which collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

Rescue operations were on as many more were feared trapped under the debris. The identity of the latest victim is yet to be ascertained.

The police have booked the accused under Sections 105 (culpable homicide), 125 (A) (Act of endangering life or personal safety), 125 (B) (causing grievous hurt to another person), 270 (public nuisance), 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said, "The building collapse in Babusapalya was not caused by the ongoing rain in Bengaluru. This incident occurred due to unscientific and substandard construction work. A case will be registered against everyone responsible for this incident, including the owner, the construction contractor, and officials. The reason for the collapse is the construction of a tall building on a small plot," he said.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Armaan, 35-year-old Tripal, and 19-year-old Mohammad Sahil, all migrant workers from Bihar, 25-year-old Satya Raju and Shankar.

The injured were 45-year-old Jagadevi, 28-year-old Rasheed, 25-year-old Nagaraju, 28-year-old Ramesh Kumar, Ayaz, and Harman.

The injured have been admitted to Bengaluru North and Hosmat hospitals, of whom condition of one was critical.

The construction of the six-storeyed building had been underway for six months.

According to the police, iron rods were not installed in the basement, and a large quantity of rainwater had accumulated in the pit dug for the compound's construction, which led to the tragedy.

Shivakumar said: "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressured into service. The Fire Force and Emergency Services DG are on the spot with the team for the rescue operation."

The construction labourers trapped inside the building hailed from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.