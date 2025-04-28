Egyptian FM discusses US-Iran talks with Omani, Iranian counterparts, US envoy

Cairo, April 28 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone talks with his Omani and Iranian counterparts and US special presidential envoy to the Middle East, during which they discussed the third round of negotiations between the US and Iran.

During the phone conversations, the Egyptian top diplomat was briefed by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff on the latest developments of the third round of talks, which was held Saturday in the Omani capital Muscat, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's full support for all initiatives aimed at reaching political solutions through dialogue and negotiation, which enhance the chances of achieving security and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed his hope that the negotiations would lead to a balanced political settlement that would contribute to easing tensions in the region.

Oman has been facilitating the dialogue between Iran and the United States to help narrow differences between the two countries and promote regional stability. With the Omani mediation, the first round of Iran-US talks was held in Muscat on April 12, and the second round a week later in Rome.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed satisfaction with the latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the US.

He made the remarks on Saturday while speaking to reporters at the end of the third round of the indirect negotiations between delegations from the two sides in the Omani capital Muscat, headed by him and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of Washington's sanctions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.