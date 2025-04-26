April 28 Holiday or not?

While the weather warning continues to top the news headlines, rumors have been rife about a holiday on April 28. Keeping in mind today's summer vacation dates in other Indian states, however, the chances of April 28 becoming a holiday across most states remain remote.

States with Early Holidays

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays started already from April 24, providing students with a much-deserved holiday break.

Summer holidays started already from April 24, providing students with a much-deserved holiday break. Tamil Nadu : The summer holidays commenced on April 25, and the students are on vacation.

: The summer holidays commenced on April 25, and the students are on vacation. Chhattisgarh: Summer holidays commenced on April 25 in Chhattisgarh, too, much to the relief of students.

States with Near Future Summer Holidays

Other States: In most other states, summer holidays tend to commence during May. There may not be any special festival on April 28, but the students have to wait no longer for the break.

April 28: A Holiday or Not?

Based on the current calendars, most likely students in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh will have a holiday on April 28. But in other states, it will not be a holiday unless declared by their local governments.

Conclusion

Although certain states have already initiated their summer break, there are others who wait eagerly for their turn. Children and parents may organize their vacation and other activities according to state-specific holidays. Throughout the duration of summer season, one should be in possession of the current details on school holidays and act accordingly.

Also read: Hyderabad Weekend Events on April 26 and 27