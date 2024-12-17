December 18 - 21: Heavy rainfall in Kerala

A low-pressure system has formed over the central South Bay of Bengal that could intensify and move closer to the Tamil Nadu coast in the next 48 hours. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation has prevailed over the Southeast Arabian Sea.

The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms over the next five days in Kerala. However, the extent of the rainfall could even be more than what has been forecasted as there are preliminary signs of a more severe weather scenario.

Kerala is likely to experience heavy rains for five consecutive days, starting immediately. The rainfall will be widespread, with isolated areas receiving significantly higher amounts. The Meteorological Department's prediction of light rain may not accurately reflect the impending weather scenario.

Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the seas along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts, though no immediate obstacles are reported. Strong winds and rough seas are likely to prevail in the central-west Arabian Sea with speeds of 45-55 mph gusting up to 65 kmph.

Strong winds (35-45 mph, gusting to 55 kmph) likely over and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, Kanyakumari area, Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal, west-central Bay of Bengal and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Central-west Arabian Sea: Strong winds with speeds of 45-55 mph, gusting to 65 mph, and rough seas. The people are advised to be on alert and take precautions to maintain their safety. Heavy rainfall and strong winds may hinder the normal flow of activities; thus, it is necessary that there be updates on the weather situation.

