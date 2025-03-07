Siddaramaiah announces Rs 10 crore Maoists' rehabilitation package

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) The Karnataka government, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday announced the formulation of a Rs 10 crore Maoists' rehabilitation package.

While presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "Six underground naxals have surrendered during our government's tenure. With this, Karnataka has become naxal free and hence anti-naxal force will be disbanded."

The surrendered Maoists will be brought to the social mainstream, and to provide basic facilities in the Maoist-affected areas, a special package of Rs 10 crore will be formulated, he said.

Speaking about enhancing security measures for Bengaluru, he stated, "For effective policing of Bengaluru city the number of police divisions will be increased from 8 to 11. There are five bomb detection and disposal Squads. Four more bomb detection and disposal squads will be set up at Bellary, Davanagere, Mysuru and Bengaluru Central Zones during this year."

Ex-gratia amount given to the family of home guards and civil defence volunteers in case of death while on duty or during training will be increased from the present Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, he announced.

"Aerial Ladder Platform vehicle capable of reaching heights of 52-54 meters will be provided to prevent fire accidents in high-rise buildings. Expansion and modernisation of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department will be taken up for Rs 330 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants," he said.

Talking about procurement of e-buses, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "During 2025-26, priority is being given for the induction of e-buses in the interest of a clean environment and it is aimed to induct 14,750 new electric vehicles under PM e-DRIVE, PM-eBus Sewa and Externally Aided Projects, out of which 9,000 buses will be provided to BMTC."

