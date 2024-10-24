Champions League: Man City thrash Sparta 5-0; Barca beat Bayern, Inter win

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Erling Haaland scored an audacious back-heel volley as Manchester City eased to a comfortable 5-0 win over Sparta Praha in the Champions League.

Phil Foden took less than three minutes to fire City ahead with his first attack, but it took until just before the hour for Haaland’s acrobatics to extend the lead further.

John Stones’ header then made it three before a fine second from Haaland – his 44th Champions League goal in 42 appearances -- and a late Matheus Nunes penalty rounded off a handsome victory.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now won two of our three Champions League matches so far, as we keep our place in the top-eight sides that qualify automatically for the last-16.

On another match, Raphinha's stunning hat-trick helped secure an emphatic 5-1 victory over Bayern Munich to end Barcelona's losing run in this fixture.

The Blaugrana, beaten in their last six meetings against the Bavarian side, got off to a dream start in the opening minute when the Brazilian international rounded Manuel Neuer after latching onto a Fermin Lopez through ball.

Harry Kane levelled via an acrobatic volley before former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski applied a cool finish to Lopez's deft touch. Barça skipper Raphinha put the result beyond doubt, claiming the match ball in the process, with two impressive strikes in the space of 11 minutes either side of half-time.

Elsewhere, substitute Marcus Thuram struck three minutes into added time to earn Inter 1-0 win over Young Boys. The Nerazzurri saw Marko Arnautovic brilliantly denied from the penalty spot by David von Ballmoos after the break, with the Young Boys keeper leaping to block the rebound from Denzel Dumfries.

In response, Joel Monteiro's fine solo run ended with the home forward striking against the foot of a post. But on a night where the sides shared over 35 attempts on goal, Thuram stole in to connect with Federico Dimarco's cross, denying Young Boys a first point of the league phase and securing Inter's second win.

