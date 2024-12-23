Pushpa 2 Stampede Row: Allu Arjun’s Father-in-Law Meets AICC In-Charge

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, Congress leader and father-in-law of popular actor Allu Arjun, met with Deepa Das Munshi, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana, at Gandhi Bhavan. The meeting has ignited widespread speculation about the ongoing tensions between Allu Arjun and the Telangana Congress, particularly in light of the actor’s recent arrest.

Also read: Mohan Babu Faces Setback Again in Telangana High Court, Likely to Be Arrested!

Reports suggest that the meeting primarily revolved around Allu Arjun’s arrest, with Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy allegedly appealing to the party leadership to reconsider any further actions against the actor. While the exact details of the arrest and the underlying reasons for the discord between Allu Arjun and the Telangana Congress remain unclear, the incident has created ripples in both political and film industry circles.

Support for Revathi’s Family Amid Tragedy

In parallel, the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce has taken a humanitarian step by initiating a donation drive to support the family of Revathi, a victim of the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre. Revathi’s untimely demise has left her family in distress, prompting the film fraternity to come together to provide financial and emotional assistance.

The donation drive reflects the industry’s collective responsibility towards addressing safety concerns and supporting victims of such unfortunate incidents. The chamber has urged members of the film industry and the public to contribute generously to the cause.

Also read: Revanth Reddy Fires at Allu Arjun in Telangana Assembly: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Tragedy