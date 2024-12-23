Mohan Babu's Bail Plea Rejected by Telangana High Court, Likely to Be Arrested!

Actor Mohan Babu faced another blow as the Telangana High Court dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail. The actor is already entangled in a serious legal battle, with attempted murder charges filed against him by the Pahadi Sharif police for an alleged attack on a journalist. Adding to his woes, a new case has now been registered by the Rachakonda police. After reviewing the petition, the High Court initially reserved its verdict, later ruling against granting bail.

In a separate incident, media representatives were reportedly attacked near Sri Vidyaniketan International School in the Chandragiri Mandal of Chittoor district. While Mohan Babu's team, including his PRO and bouncers, were implicated, they received temporary relief as the police granted station bail to PRO Satish and six others. The altercation occurred on December 9 when journalists were covering an event at the university. Complaints filed by the reporters led to cases being registered against the accused, but they were allowed bail pending further investigation.

