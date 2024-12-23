Telugu Film Industry Plans Meeting with CM Revanth Reddy Over Ticket Pricing Issues

Hyderabad: Following the incident at Sandhya Theatre, several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry are reportedly planning a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Producer Naga Vamsi mentioned that Dil Raju, the producer of Game Changer starring Ram Charan, who is currently in the U.S. for film promotions, will meet with the CM once he returns to Hyderabad. The purpose of the meeting is to address concerns related to ticket price increases and premier showings. Naga Vamsi is producing Daku Maharaj, an action-packed film featuring Balakrishna and directed by Bobby, scheduled to release for Sankranti.

On Monday, Naga Vamsi and director Bobby held a press briefing where they spoke about the current challenges faced by the Telugu film industry and the possibility of a meeting with the Chief Minister. When asked if they were taking additional precautions regarding the release of Daku Maharaj in light of the Sandhya Theatre incident, Naga Vamsi responded, “It’s difficult to prevent incidents that happen in the heat of the moment. We will ensure we are more cautious moving forward. A film releases in numerous theatres, and it’s hard to monitor each one. Even if we try, it’s uncertain if people would trust our follow-ups. However, we will do what’s necessary to prevent any such incidents from recurring.”

In response to rumors suggesting the film industry might relocate to Andhra Pradesh, Naga Vamsi said, “I have invested heavily in Hyderabad, including building a house. Why would I leave for another place? Since Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, the industry has consistently received support from the Andhra Pradesh government, and that has not changed for any of the films released under his tenure.”

The Sandhya Theatre incident has sparked heated discussions across both Telugu-speaking states. Following the incident, the Telangana government declared it would not approve ticket price hikes for upcoming films or allow benefit shows, leaving the industry shocked. With the Sankranti season fast approaching, several high-budget films, including Game Changer and Daku Maharaj, are scheduled for release. This new policy could severely impact box office earnings, especially for films expecting premier shows and higher ticket prices.

Previously, films like Pushpa 2 were expected to feature premier shows and increased ticket rates. However, the Sandhya Theatre incident has altered the entire scenario. With the Sankranti season being crucial for the industry, numerous films, from big-budget productions to those with smaller stars, are set for release. It is anticipated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will meet with film industry representatives to discuss potential losses and the issue of ticket pricing and other exemptions. Recently, Dil Raju was appointed Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC), and his next actions will likely be influenced by the meeting with the CM after his return from the U.S.

