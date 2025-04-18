Telangana Group-1 Mains: Students Demand Re-Examination After HC Stay on Recruitment

Scores of Group-1 aspirants took to the streets on Friday (April 18) and demanded the Telangana government to conduct a re-examination. The demand comes hours after the Telangana High Court ordered a stay on the issuance of recruitment certificates while hearing a petition filed by 20 people who alleged irregularities in the evaluation process.

After multiple delays since 2022, the Group-1 exams were conducted in October 2024. The students argued that the integrity of the examination was compromised and alleged that there were procedural lapses in the final general ranking list. Seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the matter, they called for a re-evaluation of the answer sheets or a fresh examination.

Staging an agitation at Dharna Chowk, aspirants questioned how the Telangana Public Service Commission evaluated answer scripts in just 75 days. Students claimed that those who attempted the exam in English fared better than those who appeared in Telugu medium.

They questioned how 70 candidates from one centre figured in the general ranking list and why two separate hall tickets were given for preliminary and mains exams.

BRS MLC K Kavitha also shot off a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding him to re-conduct the Group-I exam. Flagging issues pertaining to transparency in conducting the exam, she reminded the Congress government that Telangana was built on the promise of water, funds and jobs.

She also emphasized that the judiciary’s intervention was a direct reflection of the gravity of the concerns raised.