Parineeti Chopra drops a childhood picture from Kenya

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Taking a trip down memory lane, actress Parineeti Chopra treated her InstaFam with an adorable childhood picture.

Parineeti visited her grandparents in Kenya during her early days, and remembering the time, the 'Kesari' actress took to her Instagram stories, dropping a picture posing with her brothers, Shivang and Sahaj, and parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra.

The teenager Parineeti was seen wearing a red jacket with black denims. Her hair was cut short as she posed with folded arms and a smile on her face. In the backdrop of this perfect family pic, we could also see a beautiful white building with a massive lawn, where this throwback image was clicked.

"Our childhood spent in Kenya with my grandparents who lived there", Parineeti captioned the post.

On the professional front, Parineeti is presently busy working on her OTT debut series for which she has joined forces with streaming giant Netflix.

Making the exciting announcement, the 'Chamkila' actress penned a note on social media saying, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

This yet-to-be-titled drama will also see Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Set against the stunning hills of Shimla, the project has been produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra. This untitled series is being made under the direction of Rensil D'Silva.

This is Parineeti's fourth association with Netflix, after Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl on the Train,” and Imtiaz Ali's “Amar Singh Chamkila” opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She also has a forthcoming romantic comedy helmed by Dhruv Tripathi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.