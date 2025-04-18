Kancha Gachibowli: KTR Writes to PM Modi, seeks intervention in Rs 10,000-crore fraud

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the alleged financial fraud involving the Kancha Gachibowli land. Thanking the Prime Minister for speaking out against the destruction of the forest land, the former Telangana IT Minister sought his intervention in the Rs 10,000-crore scam.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I was heartened to hear your speech about the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli Forest by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. However, I hope it's not just lip service. The devastation in Kancha Gachibowli is not just a grave environmental catastrophe, destroying biodiversity across over 100 acres, but also a massive financial fraud perpetrated by Congress Govt.”

He informed the Prime Minister that several agencies, including the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office), SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), have been informed about the “Rs 10,000 crore financial fraud involving the mortgage of Kancha Gachibowli land”.

KTR pointed out that the Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee has also confirmed the existence of financial impropriety and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation by central agencies.

Urging the Prime Minister to view the matter seriously and prove that the BJP and Congress are not colluding in Telangana, KTR wrote, “As our cities choke, environmental protection is paramount. Also equally important is exposing politicians like Revanth Reddy, who brazenly and shamelessly bulldoze the systems I urge the central government to take this matter seriously and expedite the investigation. It's time to prove that in Telangana, BJP and Congress aren't colluding, and you, Mr. Prime Minister, truly care about environmental protection and accountability.”

Last week, the former IT Minister claimed that the Revanth Reddy-led government used forest land as collateral to secure a Rs 10,000-crore loan from a private bank — a move he said violates multiple laws.

KTR emphasized that the 400 acres in question are classified as forest land and are currently under litigation. He asserted that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) does not possess ownership rights over the land, and only a Government Order (GO) was issued for its transfer — with no follow-up or official mutation process to prove government ownership.

Further, he alleged that a BJP MP had helped the Congress government secure the loan through illegal means.