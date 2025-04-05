Vamsee Krishna Malla Set to Make a Dual Impact in Tollywood This Summer 2025: Daksha, Madham

Young and talented filmmaker Vamsee Krishna Malla is gearing up to create a buzz in Tollywood with not one, but two films releasing this summer. At a time when most directors take years between projects, Vamsee is making headlines by helming two feature films simultaneously — a rare feat in today’s industry.

One of the films, Daksha, features legendary actor Mohan Babu alongside Manchu Lakshmi in key roles, promising an intense and impactful cinematic experience. The second project, titled Madham, stars Harsha and Inaya Sultana and dives into bold and thought-provoking territory. Both films have completed their shoot and post-production, and are now ready for a summer release.

Speaking about this significant milestone in his career, Vamsee Krishna Malla shared,"I am deeply grateful to Mohan Babu Garu and Manchu Lakshmi Garu for trusting me with a powerful project like Daksha. It’s been an incredible journey working with such stalwarts. On the other hand, Madham has been a bold attempt — so much so that the Censor Board found it quite hard-hitting and has sent it to the revision committee. Once we receive the clearance, we’re set to bring it to theatres this summer. I sincerely hope both films resonate with audiences and help me carve a strong identity as a director."

With two vastly different stories and casts, Vamsee Krishna Malla’s double strike this summer is being closely watched by industry insiders and cinephiles alike.