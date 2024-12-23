Pooja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Rejected: Controversial IAS Trainee Officer Likely to Face Arrest?

Controversial former trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar has been dealt another blow. The Delhi High Court has rejected her plea for anticipatory bail in a case involving the misuse of power and submission of forged documents to secure selection for the IAS. As a result, there is a possibility that she could be arrested by the police.

The controversy revolves around Pooja Khedkar’s actions, which attracted the ire of the Maharashtra government. While serving as an Assistant Collector in Pune, she installed red-blue beacon lights and VIP number plates on her Audi car without the necessary permissions from higher authorities. She also affixed a sticker reading "Maharashtra Government" on her vehicle. Furthermore, she insisted on special accommodations and demanded an official chamber with a constable and appropriate staff. Without authorization, she placed her nameplate in the office of the Additional Collector, Ajay More, during his absence and used the room as her own. Junior officers, who are on probation for two years, are not entitled to such privileges.

Recent screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, in which Pooja Khedkar applied pressure on lower-level officials to secure these privileges, have gone viral. In the conversations, she mentioned receiving staff contact numbers from a senior officer and made demands to have these issues resolved by the time of her arrival.

The issue came to light when Pune Collector Dr. Suhas Divase brought it to the attention of the Chief Secretary, leading to Pooja’s transfer from Pune to Wasim district. Senior officials confirmed that she would continue to serve as the Supernumerary Assistant Collector there until her probation period ended.

The controversy around her appointment began in April 2022 when she failed to attend medical examinations at AIIMS, Delhi, citing COVID as an excuse. She missed several subsequent medical examinations and, when finally called for a check-up, partially completed the process. Notably, she missed a key MRI test to assess vision impairment. Despite this, her civil services appointment was finalized, though the selection was challenged in a tribunal. In February 2023, a verdict was passed against her, but she still managed to confirm her appointment. Further, Pooja’s OBC certification was also disputed, with her rank of 841 being linked to this controversy, which enabled her to secure an IAS position.

In light of these ongoing issues, the central government initiated an investigation into Pooja Khedkar. During the probe, it was revealed that she had submitted forged OBC and disability certificates to secure her civil services position. Additionally, it was found that she had exceeded the permissible limits in taking civil services exams. As a result, the UPSC ordered her return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for further proceedings.

Upon identifying that Pooja had cleared the exam using forged documents, the UPSC issued a showcause notice and registered a forgery case against her. Her candidacy for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was also revoked.

In an effort to avoid arrest, Pooja Khedkar filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Delhi High Court. The court, after several hearings, has expressed reluctance to grant her bail, and recently, on Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

