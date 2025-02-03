Aaradhya Bachchan Seeks Action Against Misleading Videos, Delhi HC Issues Notice

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to an application seeking a summary judgment in a case filed by Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The suit, originally moved in 2023, addresses the circulation of false and misleading information about Aaradhya on the internet. The court’s decision came after Aaradhya’s counsel argued that the defendants, including Google and other websites, failed to appear in court, and their right to defend the case had already expired.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 17. Aaradhya, represented by her father, Abhishek Bachchan, initially sought the court’s intervention to stop YouTube channels and unnamed individuals from spreading videos claiming she was seriously ill and even suggesting that she had passed away. These videos featured manipulated images and false claims about her health, which the Bachchan family asserts violated Aaradhya’s privacy and intellectual property rights.

In response, the court had issued an interim injunction, preventing the distribution of any misleading content about her health. Justice C Hari Shankar emphasized that every child, regardless of being a celebrity’s child, deserves respect and the right to be free from such harmful rumors. The judge had ordered the removal of the videos, stating that no legal technicalities should hinder swift action when a child’s well-being is at risk.

The case, which has been pending since then, seeks to ensure Aaradhya’s right to privacy is upheld in the face of online misinformation.