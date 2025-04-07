TN education dept issues show-cause notice to Coimbatore school for forcing parents to sign stamp paper

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a show-cause notice to a private matriculation school in Coimbatore after it allegedly forced parents to sign a stamp paper stating they would withdraw their child if academic performance was unsatisfactory.

Sources said the school, located in Venkitapuram, summoned the parents of a Class 2 student and compelled them to sign a legal document. The stamp paper stated that if their daughter failed to meet academic standards, the parents would voluntarily obtain a Transfer Certificate (TC) from the institution.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting swift intervention by the District School Education Department. Officials issued a show-cause notice to the school, seeking an explanation.

In response, the school posted a clarification on social media, claiming the document was obtained without official approval and attributed the act to a class teacher, who has since been suspended.

Speaking to IANS, a senior official from the education department said, “As soon as we were alerted, we contacted the school and directed them to ensure the child continues her education without any disruption. A show-cause notice has been served, and an inquiry will follow.”

The incident has triggered widespread concern among parents in Coimbatore about the growing academic pressure on students.

Radhika Vijayaraja, mother of a Class 2 student, said, “My daughter is a bright and active child who enjoys physical play. But the school doesn’t promote sports and instead burdens students with intense academic pressure. She often finds her studies overwhelming.”

Another parent, Chitralekha, called for a curriculum review. “Even nursery, LKG, and UKG students are overloaded. The syllabus must be age-appropriate,” she said.

The lack of physical education and sports infrastructure is another pressing issue. Saravanan, whose son is in Class 6, noted, “Many private schools don’t have proper playgrounds or PE teachers. The constant push for high marks fosters unhealthy competition and mental stress.”

Affordability also remains a major concern. “Parents turn to private schools for better quality education, but high fees and limited seats make access difficult. We need a fairer fee structure,” said Sangeeta, another parent.

A senior official from the School Education Department said strict action would be taken against institutions that violate educational norms or exert undue pressure on students.

