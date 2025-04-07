Hitachi Energy-BHEL get 6 GW contract from Adani Energy Solutions’ subsidiary in India

Ahmedabad, April 7 (IANS) In a bid to provide sufficient energy for nearly 60 million households, Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has awarded a major contract to a consortium comprising Hitachi Energy and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The contract will see the consortium design and deliver high-voltage direct current (HVDC) terminals to transmit renewable energy from the Bhadla area of Rajasthan to the industrial and transport hub in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The 6 gigawatt (GW), 950 km HVDC link can power approximately 60 million households in India, according to the company.

“By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy and connecting it to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India’s decarbonisation journey. We will be deploying the latest technology and practices to deliver the project on time and with minimal environmental impact,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

Forming part of India’s 500 GW renewable evacuation and interstate transmission system, the 800 kilovolt (kV), 6 GW bi-pole and bi-directional HVDC terminals will help transfer power from the renewable energy zone in Bhadla.

“A strong HVDC system is essential for the bi-directional power flow control and grid stability that support the rapid pace of renewable energy integration in India. We are honoured to be part of another major HVDC transmission project in the country,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director, Business Unit Grid Integration, Hitachi Energy.

“Our HVDC technology will play a crucial role in enabling a sustainable and reliable power system to meet India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for both mid- and long-term energy goals,” he added.

The scope of the Bhadla project includes converter transformers, AC/DC control and protection, thyristor valves, 765 kV/400 kV grid connections, and auxiliary systems to be delivered by Hitachi Energy and its consortium partner BHEL.

Late last month, Adani Energy Solutions announced a share purchase agreement (SPA) with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of Mahan Transmission Limited (MTL).

MTL will transmit 1,230 megawatts of power from Adani Power Ltd.'s upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district and feed into the state grid, according to a stock exchange filing.

Earlier, AESL won a Rs 2,800 crore worth of power transmission project in Gujarat. The project, to be delivered to the nation in 36 months, will supply green electrons for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra. This was Adani Energy Solutions’ sixth order win this fiscal year, taking its orderbook to Rs 57,561 crore.

