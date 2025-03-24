Sharing Screen with Prabhas in Kannappa Most Satisfying Moment of My Career: Preity Mukundhan

Preity Mukundhan's name may not ring a bell in Tollywood. For the unknown, Preity made a mark in Tamil cinema and is now set to appear in Kannappa alongside Manchu Vishnu. Interestingly, Preity had originally auditioned for the lead role in the film, but it initially went to Nupur Sanon. However, fate had other plans—when Nupur exited the project, the opportunity circled back to Preity, giving her a chance to be part of this much-anticipated film.

One of the biggest highlights of Kannappa for Preity was sharing screen space with Prabhas. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed her disbelief and excitement, calling it the most unforgettable moment of her career. “I never even dreamed of meeting him, let alone acting alongside him. It’s the biggest milestone in my journey so far,” she shared.

To prepare for her role in Kannappa, Preity underwent intense training in horse riding and sword fighting. While she is widely known for her glamorous and bold social media presence, she has also showcased her dedication to performance-oriented roles.

Previously, Preity starred as the female lead in the Telugu film Om Bheem Bush, opposite Sree Vishnu. However, following the film’s underwhelming box office performance, she faced a brief lull in her career before securing her latest breakthrough.